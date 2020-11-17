Boris Johnson tests negative for coronavirus

Global  
 

Hereford Times Tuesday, 17 November 2020 ()
BORIS Johnson has tested negative for coronavirus but will remain in self-isolation, Downing Street said.
 Business Insider reports UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has placed himself under self-isolation. The move comes after Conservative MP Lee Anderson, who Johnson spent time with last week, announced he and his wife tested positive for the coronavirus. A Number 10 spokesperson said Johnson 'does not...

Prime minister Boris Johnson has released a message to say he's self-isolating, following contact with a person with coronavirus. The PM was admitted to hospital earlier this year after contracting the virus.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson delivers a message to the country via Twitter in which he says he has been forced to self-isolate for two weeks after coming into contact with someone who had coronavirus.

Boris Johnson is self-isolating after coming into contact with an MP who has since tested positive for Covid-19, Downing Street has said. The Prime Minister, who was admitted to hospital with coronavirus earlier this year.

 Boris Johnson has tested negative for coronavirus but will remain in self-isolation, Downing Street said.
 Boris Johnson has tested negative for coronavirus but will continue to self-isolate and answer this week's Prime Minister's Questions remotely, Number 10 has said.
