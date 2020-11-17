300,000 tweets flagged over election disinformation, says Twitter boss Dorsey

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Twitter Yet To Label Trump Tweets



Donald Trump issued a statement through his campaign's Twitter account on Thursday. He was making claims without evidence that "illegal and late votes" will lead to election fraud. Many are curious.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:37 Published 2 weeks ago Civil Rights Groups Sue Twitter For Not Suspending Trump's Account



Amid President Donald Trump's frantic tweets demanding a stop to voting, Twitter itself is being sued for not suspending Trump's account. Business Insider reports the suit comes from two national,.. Credit: Wochit Entertainment Duration: 00:41 Published 2 weeks ago Trump tweets 'STOP THE COUNT!' as election results still being tallied



Trump tweets 'STOP THE COUNT!' as election results still being tallied Credit: nypost Duration: 00:27 Published 2 weeks ago