300,000 tweets flagged over election disinformation, says Twitter boss Dorsey
Tuesday, 17 November 2020 ()
Twitter flagged 300,000 tweets as part of efforts to combat disinformation in the period around the 2020 US election between Donald Trump and Joe Biden, the social media site’s chief executive has said.
Twitter flagged 300,000 tweets as part of efforts to combat disinformation in the period around the 2020 US election between Donald Trump and Joe Biden, the social media site’s chief executive has said.
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources