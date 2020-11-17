Coleraine shooting: £10k reward for information connected to UDA gun attack on grandmother Sally Cummins
Tuesday, 17 November 2020 ()
A £10,000 reward has been offered by Crimestoppers for anonymous information in connection with the shooting of grandmother Sally Cummins in her Coleraine home last month.
A £10,000 reward has been offered by Crimestoppers for anonymous information in connection with the shooting of grandmother Sally Cummins in her Coleraine home last month.
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources