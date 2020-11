You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources 'Get more information': Doctors advising expecting moms during pandemic



St. Luke's doctors encourage expecting moms to follow CDC guidelines, avoid large gatherings, and get their flu shot Credit: KMBC Duration: 01:23 Published 4 hours ago CA Officials Urge People Not To Travel Or Have Large Gatherings Thanksgiving



Given California's surge in COVID-19 cases, politicians and health officials are making a plea for people getting ready to travel for Thanksgiving. Andrea Nakano tells us they are saying 'don't go.' Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX Duration: 02:09 Published 9 hours ago Akron mayor introduces legislation to prohibit private gatherings of more than 6 ahead of Thanksgiving



In an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19, Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan submitted legislation that would prohibit large private gatherings and require face masks or coverings at small private gatherings.. Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5 Duration: 02:32 Published 17 hours ago