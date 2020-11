Home Office anticipates forces will resume handing out £10,000 ‘super fines’ Tuesday, 17 November 2020 ( 4 days ago )

The Home Office anticipates all police forces will resume handing out £10,000 “super fines” from Wednesday, hours after it emerged officers had been advised to stop doing so. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like