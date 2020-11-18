George Clooney reveals his incredibly generous gesture to closest friends Wednesday, 18 November 2020 ( 40 minutes ago )

George Clooney has confirmed he once gave 14 of his closest friends a million dollars (£754,000) each in cash and revealed he had to drive through Los Angeles with the money in the back of a disguised van. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

