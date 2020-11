A daughter fulfilled her father's dying wish and switched on a dazzling christmas light display - just 24 hours after he passed



The daughter of an OAP known as 'Mr Christmas' fulfilled her father's dying wish last night (Sat) and switched on his dazzling light display - just 24 hours after he passed away. Dave Edwards, 86,.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 02:05 Published 2 days ago

Treasure Coast dog owner reunited with pit bull after it goes missing for two and a half years



A now 5-year-old pit bull is back home with its owner after gone missing two and a half years ago. Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach Duration: 01:34 Published 6 days ago