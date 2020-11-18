Global  
 

Head of NHS Test and Trace told to self-isolate by own service

Belfast Telegraph Wednesday, 18 November 2020 ()
Baroness Dido Harding, who leads the NHS Test and Trace programme, has revealed she is self-isolating after receiving an alert from the service she runs.
News video: Hancock: PM’s self-isolation shows Test and Trace is working

Hancock: PM’s self-isolation shows Test and Trace is working 01:14

 Health Secretary Matt Hancock has said the forced self-isolation of Prime Minister Boris Johnson shows that the NHS Test and Trace system is working “as it should”. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

