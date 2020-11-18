Head of NHS Test and Trace told to self-isolate by own service

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Matt Hancock: The Prime Minister can be just as effective in self-isolation



Health Secretary Matt Hancock tells BBC Breakfast the Prime Minister goinginto self-isolation "doesn't affect the amount of work he'll be able to dodriving forward the agenda". The Prime Minister, who.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:55 Published 2 days ago Boris Johnson self-isolating



Boris Johnson is self-isolating after coming into contact with an MP who hassince tested positive for Covid-19, Downing Street has said. The PrimeMinister, who was admitted to hospital with coronavirus.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:25 Published 3 days ago Dodds: The government need to fix Test, Trace and Isolate



Shadow Chancellor, Anneliese Dodds has called on the government to use the month-long lockdown to fix the NHS ‘Test, Trace and Isolate’ system. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at.. Credit: ODN Duration: 01:09 Published 2 weeks ago

Related news from verified sources Test and Trace boss having to self-isolate after alert from her own app The under-pressure head of NHS Test and Trace is having to self-isolate after being pinged by the scheme's smartphone app.

Sky News 1 hour ago



