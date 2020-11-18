Global  
 

Too early for Christmas Covid rules, says minister

BBC News Wednesday, 18 November 2020 ()
Alok Sharma says he'd like a normal Christmas after reports that families may be allowed to meet up.
Minister says it is 'too early' to make Xmas decision [Video]

Minister says it is 'too early' to make Xmas decision

Business Secretary Alok Sharma has said it is "too early" for the government to say whether social distancing restrictions can be eased around Christmas. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:52Published
Minister defends government over PPE criticism [Video]

Minister defends government over PPE criticism

Business Secretary Alok Sharma has defended the government’s “very fast” process in securing supplies of personal protective equipment (PPE) after the National Audit Office exposed transparency failings. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:56Published
Cabinet minister denies chaos in Number 10 [Video]

Cabinet minister denies chaos in Number 10

Cabinet Minister Alok Sharma has denied there is chaos within Number 10 that has distracted the government from tackling the pandemic. During a Downing Street press conference, the Business Secretary said "I can tell you that all of us in Government are focused on one thing, which is protecting lives and protecting livelihoods." The rumoured turmoil inside Number 10 arose following the dramatic resignation of Director of Communications Lee Cain. Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:56Published
Sharma pressed over post-Brexit concerns for vaccine supply chain [Video]

Sharma pressed over post-Brexit concerns for vaccine supply chain

Cabinet minister Alok Sharma repeatedly failed to rule out that the supply ofa coronavirus vaccine could be affected by problems when the new Brexitarrangements come into force on January 1.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:53Published

Amid Covid wave & border testing, Delhi Dy CM comments on possible lockdown [Video]

Amid Covid wave & border testing, Delhi Dy CM comments on possible lockdown

Delhi government on Wednesday said that it has no intention of imposing another lockdown in the national capital. Deputy CM Manish Sisodia said that lockdown is not a solution in the fight against Covid-19. Sisodia's statement came in wake of speculation of a reimposition of lockdown in Delhi. Earlier, Delhi Health Minister also informed that there will be no lockdown in the city. Satyendar Jain, however, added that 'local restrictions' are likely at some places. On Tuesday, CM Arvind Kejriwal had written to Centre seeking power to shut some markets areas. Experts have blamed the current surge in the number of cases on people crowding in markets. The national capital has witnessed a spurt in coronavirus cases since October end. Last week, daily rise crossed 8,000-mark while the city recorded highest deaths in 5 months.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 05:31Published

Coronavirus pandemic, Boeing 737 Max, NBA draft: 5 things to know Wednesday

 COVID-19 controls take effect across the U.S., the FAA is poised to clear the Boeing 737 Max, the NBA draft and more news to start your Wednesday.
USATODAY.com
Dolly Parton donated to Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine research [Video]

Dolly Parton donated to Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine research

On Monday, it was revealed that Moderna's coronavirus vaccine has proven to be almost 95% effective.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:12Published

