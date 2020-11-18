Too early for Christmas Covid rules, says minister

Amid Covid wave & border testing, Delhi Dy CM comments on possible lockdown



Delhi government on Wednesday said that it has no intention of imposing another lockdown in the national capital. Deputy CM Manish Sisodia said that lockdown is not a solution in the fight against Covid-19. Sisodia's statement came in wake of speculation of a reimposition of lockdown in Delhi. Earlier, Delhi Health Minister also informed that there will be no lockdown in the city. Satyendar Jain, however, added that 'local restrictions' are likely at some places. On Tuesday, CM Arvind Kejriwal had written to Centre seeking power to shut some markets areas. Experts have blamed the current surge in the number of cases on people crowding in markets. The national capital has witnessed a spurt in coronavirus cases since October end. Last week, daily rise crossed 8,000-mark while the city recorded highest deaths in 5 months.

