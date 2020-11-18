Too early for Christmas Covid rules, says minister

Business Secretary Alok Sharma has said it is "too early" for the government to say whether social distancing restrictions can be eased around Christmas. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Business Secretary Alok Sharma has defended the government's "very fast" process in securing supplies of personal protective equipment (PPE) after the National Audit Office exposed transparency failings.
Cabinet Minister Alok Sharma has denied there is chaos within Number 10 that has distracted the government from tackling the pandemic. During a Downing Street press conference, the Business Secretary said "I can tell you that all of us in Government are focused on one thing, which is protecting lives and protecting livelihoods." The rumoured turmoil inside Number 10 arose following the dramatic resignation of Director of Communications Lee Cain.
Delhi government on Wednesday said that it has no intention of imposing another lockdown in the national capital. Deputy CM Manish Sisodia said that lockdown is not a solution in the fight against Covid-19. Sisodia's statement came in wake of speculation of a reimposition of lockdown in Delhi. Earlier, Delhi Health Minister also informed that there will be no lockdown in the city. Satyendar Jain, however, added that 'local restrictions' are likely at some places. On Tuesday, CM Arvind Kejriwal had written to Centre seeking power to shut some markets areas. Experts have blamed the current surge in the number of cases on people crowding in markets. The national capital has witnessed a spurt in coronavirus cases since October end. Last week, daily rise crossed 8,000-mark while the city recorded highest deaths in 5 months.
Matt Hancock hopes Covid-19 testing can be offered to enable people to visit their loved ones in care homes across the country before Christmas. The Health Secretary said there is a "terrible dilemma".