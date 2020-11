You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Home Secretary mulls decision on Birmingham pub bombings inquiry



The Home Secretary has agreed to look into calls for a public inquiry into the1974 Birmingham pub bombings, after a meeting with West Midlands Mayor AndyStreet. In a move welcomed by campaigners who.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:20 Published on October 19, 2020

Related news from verified sources Birmingham pub bombings: Man arrested in Belfast The 65-year-old was arrested at his home and will be interviewed under caution, police say.

BBC News 18 minutes ago