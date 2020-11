You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Mouthwash Kills Coronavirus In 30 Seconds, According To Study 'We need to see if they work in patients'

Daily Caller 22 hours ago



New Study Suggests Mouthwash Can Kill Coronavirus in 30 Seconds There might be another way to combat the spread the coronavirus, based on a new study making headlines on Tuesday (November 17). Mouthwash can kill the virus...

Just Jared 22 hours ago



Mouthwash can kill COVID-19 in 30 seconds, preliminary lab study finds A new study has found that over-the-counter mouthwash can kill coronavirus within 30 seconds of exposure in a lab setting.

CTV News 18 hours ago