Ryan Phillippe thought his religious parents would disown him after taking gay roles and Cruel Intentions
Wednesday, 18 November 2020 ()
Cruel Intentions star Ryan Phillippe has revealed he feared his parents would disown him after taking on the film. Phillippe, who played the manipulative wealthy teen Sebastian Valmont in Cruel Intentions, reflected to Barstool Sports’ KFC Radio podcast that his parents were already furious for him with his role...
