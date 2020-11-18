Ryan Phillippe thought his religious parents would disown him after taking gay roles and Cruel Intentions

Clint Eastwood’s Unfussy Filmmaking Explored In New REELZ Doc—’He Was Pretty Tough’



At 90 years old, and with a career spanning over six decades, Clint Eastwood is one of the most successful actors and film directors of his generation. Now, REELZ explores his life and legendary career.. Credit: OK Magazine Duration: 01:30 Published on October 22, 2020