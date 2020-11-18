Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Johnson under fire over devolution comments and Covid contracts during PMQs

Belfast Telegraph Wednesday, 18 November 2020 ()
Boris Johnson was labelled the “single biggest threat” to the UK and came under fire over Covid-19 contracts as he responded to Prime Minister’s Questions from self-isolation.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Sir Keir Starmer accuses the Prime Minister of abandoning the science [Video]

Sir Keir Starmer accuses the Prime Minister of abandoning the science

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer accused the Prime Minister of rejecting theadvice of his scientific advisers to introduce a so-called circuit-breaker tocurb Covid infections. During PMQs, he asked Boris..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:18Published
Nancy Pelosi: Boris Johnson may approve Covid-19 vaccine too soon [Video]

Nancy Pelosi: Boris Johnson may approve Covid-19 vaccine too soon

US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi says Boris Johnson may approve a Covid-19vaccine that does not meet US standards. Mrs Pelosi made her comments at apress conference where she unveiled legislation..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:03Published
Keir Starmer challenges Boris Johnson on Covid-19 rule confusion [Video]

Keir Starmer challenges Boris Johnson on Covid-19 rule confusion

Sir Keir Starmer asked how members of the public are supposed to understandthe rules when Boris Johnson does not understand them himself. Sir Keir toldthe Commons: “One of the major problems, as..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 02:06Published