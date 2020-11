Ruth Langsford has taken aim at her This Morning successor Alison Hammond's Big Brother past after she and husband Eamonn Holmes were axed from the popular show.

Alison Hammond gets own podcast as she replaces Eamonn & Ruth on This Morning The Brummie TV star will take over from the husband and wife duo with Dermot O'Leary as the This Morning cast undergoes a shake-up

Tamworth Herald 2 days ago