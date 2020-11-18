Global  
 

Rebekah Vardy and Coleen Rooney set for first High Court hearing in libel battle

Belfast Telegraph Wednesday, 18 November 2020 ()
Rebekah Vardy’s high-profile libel battle against Coleen Rooney is set for its first High Court hearing on Thursday.
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Rebekah Vardy and Coleen Rooney set for first High Court hearing in libel battle

Rebekah Vardy and Coleen Rooney set for first High Court hearing in libel battle 01:00

 Rebekah Vardy’s high-profile libel battle against 'Wagatha Christie' ColeenRooney is set for its first High Court hearing. Mrs Rooney, 34, accused MrsVardy in October last year of leaking stories about her private life to themedia, a claim denied by the wife of Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy.

