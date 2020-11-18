Barack Obama admits he called people ‘f*gs’ as an ‘insecure’ teenager Wednesday, 18 November 2020 ( 5 minutes ago )

Barack Obama has admitted he called people “f*gs” as a teenager, and feels “profoundly ashamed” of his past. The leader made the revelation about his homophobic past in the first volume of his memoirs, A Promised Land, which was published on Wednesday. In the book, Obama speaks candidly about the... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

