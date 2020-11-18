Heart-warming animation tells true story of adorable lesbian couple who found lockdown love on Tinder
Wednesday, 18 November 2020 () Tinder has released a lockdown-inspired animated short film telling the true story of a lesbian couple who swiped right during the pandemic. The short, a collaboration between queer singer-songwriter GrapeGuitarBox and queer illustrator Deepti Sharma, begins with a woman called Priya, from Mumbai, sitting alone in a room,...
A dedicated daughter has got a job in a care home - so she can keep seeing her dad through the pandemic.Nina Ambrose, 49, was devastated when lockdown rules meant she couldn't visit her father Roger,..
This couple have taken photobooth pictures together every year for 20 years! This year, however, they decided to acknowledge the COVID-19 pandemic by donning their facemasks in the booth. Since 2000,..
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:15Published