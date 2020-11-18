Global  
 

New York schools to close again as city fights virus surge

Belfast Telegraph Wednesday, 18 November 2020 ()
New York City is shutting schools to try to stop the renewed spread of coronavirus, Mayor Bill de Blasio said in a painful about-face for one of the first big US educational systems to bring students back to classrooms this autumn.
 New York City is teetering on the brink of a second wave of coronavirus infection, but it’s not bad enough to close the schools – yet. CBS2's Marcia Kramer reports.

