New York schools to close again as city fights virus surge
Wednesday, 18 November 2020 ()
New York City is shutting schools to try to stop the renewed spread of coronavirus, Mayor Bill de Blasio said in a painful about-face for one of the first big US educational systems to bring students back to classrooms this autumn.
