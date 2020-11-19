Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Latest coronavirus rate for each part of Birmingham and West Midlands

Lichfield Mercury Thursday, 19 November 2020 ()
Latest coronavirus rate for each part of Birmingham and West MidlandsDudley now has the fifth highest rate in the country, with plenty of other West Midlands areas included in the top 50, including swathes of Staffordshire.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Moment an out of control driver crashed SIX times in a minute - hitting at least three cars and a number of walls (RAW) [Video]

Moment an out of control driver crashed SIX times in a minute - hitting at least three cars and a number of walls (RAW)

This is the moment an out of control driver crashed SIX times in a minute - hitting at least three cars and a number of walls.CCTV footage shows the car pulling out at a junction into a road - and..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:17Published
Home Secretary mulls decision on Birmingham pub bombings inquiry [Video]

Home Secretary mulls decision on Birmingham pub bombings inquiry

The Home Secretary has agreed to look into calls for a public inquiry into the1974 Birmingham pub bombings, after a meeting with West Midlands Mayor AndyStreet. In a move welcomed by campaigners who..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:20Published
Two men mug a man [Video]

Two men mug a man

This is the shocking moment two masked thugs attack a man in the street in the UK and grab fallen banknotes off the road that he dropped after he bravely fought back.The incident was filmed on Hunters..

Credit: Zenger News     Duration: 00:48Published

Related news from verified sources

Latest coronavirus rate in each part of Birmingham and West Midlands

Latest coronavirus rate in each part of Birmingham and West Midlands The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people
Walsall Advertiser

Latest coronavirus rate for Birmingham and each part of West Midlands

Latest coronavirus rate for Birmingham and each part of West Midlands In Birmingham, the rate has reached 373, up from 353 last week, with 4,200 new cases across the city
Walsall Advertiser

Latest coronavirus rate for Birmingham and West Midlands with tier 3 looming

Latest coronavirus rate for Birmingham and West Midlands with tier 3 looming Dudley has a rate of 452, down from 569 per 100,000 people, but remains in the top 10 across England
Walsall Advertiser