Latest coronavirus rate for each part of Birmingham and West Midlands

Moment an out of control driver crashed SIX times in a minute - hitting at least three cars and a number of walls (RAW)



This is the moment an out of control driver crashed SIX times in a minute - hitting at least three cars and a number of walls.CCTV footage shows the car pulling out at a junction into a road - and.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 01:17 Published 2 weeks ago

Home Secretary mulls decision on Birmingham pub bombings inquiry



The Home Secretary has agreed to look into calls for a public inquiry into the1974 Birmingham pub bombings, after a meeting with West Midlands Mayor AndyStreet. In a move welcomed by campaigners who.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:20 Published on October 19, 2020