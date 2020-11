You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Thai LGBT and anti-government protesters join Pride Parade



More than 1,000 members of Thailand's LGBT community and anti-government protesters joined a Pride Parade on Saturday to call for equal rights and the ousting of Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha and.. Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:00 Published 2 weeks ago Thai protesters wave LGBT flag at anti-government rally during heavy rain



Thai protesters wave LGBT flag at anti-government rally during heavy rain Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 02:26 Published on September 21, 2020