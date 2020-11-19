Birmingham pub bombings arrest: Man held in Belfast named

PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published 16 hours ago Video Credit:- Published Man arrested in connection with 1974 Birmingham pub bombings 01:09 A man has been arrested in connection with the murders of 21 people in the1974 pub bombings in Birmingham. The arrest comes just days before the 46thanniversary of the two deadly November 21 blasts which ripped apart theMulberry Bush and Tavern in the Town pubs.