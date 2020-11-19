Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Birmingham pub bombings arrest: Man held in Belfast named

Belfast Telegraph Thursday, 19 November 2020 ()
The sister of a victim of the 1974 Birmingham pub bombings said she broke down in tears when she was told a 65-year-old man had been arrested in Belfast yesterday in connection to the IRA atrocity.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Man arrested in connection with 1974 Birmingham pub bombings

Man arrested in connection with 1974 Birmingham pub bombings 01:09

 A man has been arrested in connection with the murders of 21 people in the1974 pub bombings in Birmingham. The arrest comes just days before the 46thanniversary of the two deadly November 21 blasts which ripped apart theMulberry Bush and Tavern in the Town pubs.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Man arrested over Birmingham pub bombings [Video]

Man arrested over Birmingham pub bombings

A 65-year-old man has been arrested in Northern Ireland over the murders of 21 people in the 1974 Birmingham pub bombings.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 02:19Published
Home Secretary mulls decision on Birmingham pub bombings inquiry [Video]

Home Secretary mulls decision on Birmingham pub bombings inquiry

The Home Secretary has agreed to look into calls for a public inquiry into the1974 Birmingham pub bombings, after a meeting with West Midlands Mayor AndyStreet. In a move welcomed by campaigners who..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:20Published

Related news from verified sources

Birmingham pub bombings: Man arrested in Belfast

 The 65-year-old was arrested at his home and will be interviewed under caution, police say.
BBC News

Man arrested over 21 murders in 1974 Birmingham pub bombings

 A man has been arrested in connection with the murders of 21 people in the 1974 Birmingham pub bombings, West Midlands Police have said.
Sky News Also reported by •NPRDeutsche WelleTamworth HeraldBelfast Telegraph

Birmingham pub bombings victim's sister 'breaks down in tears' as man arrested

Birmingham pub bombings victim's sister 'breaks down in tears' as man arrested Julie Hambleton said she wept when she was told the news by a senior West Midlands Police officer
Tamworth Herald