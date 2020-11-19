Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Playstation 5 goes on sale in UK as shoppers scramble to buy new console online

Daily Record Thursday, 19 November 2020 ()
Playstation 5 goes on sale in UK as shoppers scramble to buy new console onlineThe new Playstation 5 has arrived in the UK today, a week after the console made its US debut
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

PS5: Hands-on with the new console and games [Video]

PS5: Hands-on with the new console and games

BBC Click's Marc Cieslak goes hands-on with the next-generation PlayStation 5 console.

Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate     Duration: 06:34Published
Top 10 New PS5 Hardware and Software Features [Video]

Top 10 New PS5 Hardware and Software Features

Here's everything you need to know about the PlayStation 5! For this list, we’re taking a look at new abilities, accessories and innovations from Sony’s next-gen console.

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 08:57Published
Top 10 Most Exciting PS5 Launch Titles [Video]

Top 10 Most Exciting PS5 Launch Titles

The next generation of gaming is right around the corner! For this list, we’ll be looking at the most exciting games available when Sony’s next console launches on November 12th, 2020.

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 10:32Published

Related news from verified sources

Sony PlayStation 5 gaming console goes on sale: Check price, features

 Sony on Thursday released its highly-anticipated gaming console ‘PlayStation 5‘ just two days after rival Microsoft released its newest Xbox. The game unit...
BGR India

Sony PlayStation 5 goes on sale, here's how much it costs

 The company touts the new console's data-processing capacity, saying it is 100 times faster than the PS4, its predecessor launched in February 2014.
DNA

How to buy a PlayStation 5 on November 12th

 Sony’s console is the second gaming system to make its debut this week, as the PlayStation 5 officially goes on sale and starts shipping to gamers tomorrow (in...
engadget Also reported by •Softpedia