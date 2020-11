Thursday, 19 November 2020 ( 30 minutes ago )

The estate of the late Glee star Naya Rivera has filed a wrongful death lawsuit on behalf of her four-year-old son, Josey Hollis Dorsey. Rivera, who played the character of Santana Lopez on the hit show, tragically died in July after she rented a boat at Lake Piru, California, with her son. She got into difficulty while...