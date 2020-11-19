Global  
 

Tories axe vital funding to protect LGBT+ kids from bullying. Meanwhile, Boris Johnson just green-lit billions in defence spending

PinkNews Thursday, 19 November 2020 ()
The UK’s Tory government has axed spending for crucial LGBT+ anti-bullying programmes, and given defence spending a £16.5 billion boost. The Homophobic, Biphobic and Transphobic Challenge Fund, as it was initially called when it was launched in 2014 by then minister for women and equalities Nicky Morgan, allowed...
