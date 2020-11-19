London gets final say in £31bn merger between O2 and Virgin Media Thursday, 19 November 2020 ( 11 hours ago )

The UK’s competition watchdog is set to review the planned £31 billion merger of the companies behind Virgin Media and O2 after Brussels-based regulators handed over the reins ahead of the UK’s exit from the EU. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Sky, NBCU Get Ever-Closer On TV Ad Innovations: Sky’s Litster



LONDON - Two years after Comcast acquired European satellite powerhouse Sky to sit alongside NBCUniversal in the US, the pair's knowledge exchange on TV ad targeting is bedding in, leaving them.. Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate Duration: 06:31 Published 6 days ago

