Downing Street update on when Christmas plans will be released

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources A daughter fulfilled her father's dying wish and switched on a dazzling christmas light display - just 24 hours after he passed



The daughter of an OAP known as 'Mr Christmas' fulfilled her father's dying wish last night (Sat) and switched on his dazzling light display - just 24 hours after he passed away. Dave Edwards, 86,.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 02:05 Published 3 days ago Christmas comes early in Cambridgeshire



A house in Soham, near Ely in Cambridgeshire has turned the Christmas lightson early to spread a little cheer during the four week national lockdown inEngland. John and Helen Attlesey cover their house.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:00 Published 4 days ago Melania Trump Reportedly Plans to Decorate the White House for Christmas One Last Time



Despite allegedly being ambivalent to "Christmas stuff." Credit: InStyle Duration: 00:46 Published 1 week ago