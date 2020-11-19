Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

The Pogues tell Laurence Fox to ‘f**k off’ while backing BBC censorship of homophobic slur from Fairytale of New York

PinkNews Thursday, 19 November 2020 ()
The Pogues had a simple message for Laurence Fox after he complained about BBC bosses removing a homophobic slur from “Fairytale of New York”: “F**k off.” In what can only be described as a true Christmas miracle, the band, whose infamous song is annually dragged into the crosshairs for its use of...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wochit Business - Published
News video: New Accusations Against SoulCycle

New Accusations Against SoulCycle 00:29

 Some of SoulCycle's top instructors have been accused of abhorrent behavior. This includes discriminating against a pregnant woman, fat-shaming employees, using homophobic and racist language, and sleeping with riders. Business Insider reports that a top instructor, Conor Kelly, texted nude pictures...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

King of New York Movie Clip - Are You Arresting Me? [Video]

King of New York Movie Clip - Are You Arresting Me?

King of New York Movie Clip - Are You Arresting Me? Arguably maverick filmmaker Abel Ferrara’s most accessible and explosive film, King of New York’s status as an urban gangster classic is..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 01:24Published
Advertisers Want Mix of Traditional Spots, Branded Content: Altice’s Jon Steinberg [Video]

Advertisers Want Mix of Traditional Spots, Branded Content: Altice’s Jon Steinberg

The growing number of video channels is challenging advertisers to develop strategies to reach unduplicated audiences both at the national and local level. To stand out amid the clutter, those..

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 09:56Published
Governor Cuomo Fires Back at Trump: ‘Stop the Narcissism’ [Video]

Governor Cuomo Fires Back at Trump: ‘Stop the Narcissism’

Governor Cuomo Fires Back at Trump: ‘Stop the Narcissism’. On Sunday, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo tore into Donald Trump after the president suggested New York would not receive the COVID-19..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:28Published