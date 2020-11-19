Reports Patel to receive warning over bullying allegations ‘serious’ – Labour
Thursday, 19 November 2020 ()
A long-awaited investigation into allegations of bullying by Priti Patel must be published without delay, Labour has demanded as it labelled reports that the Home Secretary will be issued with a warning as “incredibly serious”.
A long-awaited investigation into allegations of bullying by Priti Patel must be published without delay, Labour has demanded as it labelled reports that the Home Secretary will be issued with a warning as “incredibly serious”.
|
|
You Might Like