Noel Fielding hit by Ofcom complaints after 'sexual' Bake Off remark Thursday, 19 November 2020 ( 1 week ago )

The cheeky comedian, known for his role on The Mighty Boosh, is the presenter of GBBO alongside Matt Lucas. The cheeky comedian, known for his role on The Mighty Boosh, is the presenter of GBBO alongside Matt Lucas. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like