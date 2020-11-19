Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Televangelist homophobe Pat Robertson desperately prays for an end to the ‘Satanic delusion’ of Joe Biden’s victory

PinkNews Thursday, 19 November 2020 ()
Eccentric homophobic televangelist Pat Robertson is desperately praying for Satan to stop convincing people that Joe Biden has won the US election. Robertson, who believes that America forsaking gay marriage would cure coronavirus, has claimed without a trace of irony that it is others who are “deluded” for...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Published
News video: Sen. Pat Toomey Finally Acknowledges President-Elect Joe Biden's Victory

Sen. Pat Toomey Finally Acknowledges President-Elect Joe Biden's Victory 00:47

 This comes after a federal judge threw out President Trump's latest bid to prevent Pennsylvania from certifying its election results.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

S&P 500 Ends The Week On Record Highs [Video]

S&P 500 Ends The Week On Record Highs

On Friday, US stocks made gains as hopes for a peaceful transition to the Biden administration offset concerns about soaring COVID-19 cases. Business Insider reports S&P 500 closed at a record high. On..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:42Published
Trump's Conditions For Leaving The White House [Video]

Trump's Conditions For Leaving The White House

President Donald Trump took to Twitter and gave his conditions for leaving the White House. President-elect Joe Biden would have to prove his election win was not fraudulent. Just a day earlier, Trump..

Credit: Wochit Entertainment     Duration: 00:29Published
President Trump Continues To Insist Election Was Stolen [Video]

President Trump Continues To Insist Election Was Stolen

Natalie Brand reports Trump said he will leave office is the Electoral College votes for President-elect Joe Biden.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:32Published