Televangelist homophobe Pat Robertson desperately prays for an end to the ‘Satanic delusion’ of Joe Biden’s victory
Thursday, 19 November 2020 ()
Eccentric homophobic televangelist Pat Robertson is desperately praying for Satan to stop convincing people that Joe Biden has won the US election. Robertson, who believes that America forsaking gay marriage would cure coronavirus, has claimed without a trace of irony that it is others who are “deluded” for...
