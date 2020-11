Ian Watson: Huddersfield Giants appoint former Salford head coach

Watson 'honoured' to be Giants head coach



Ian Watson is 'honoured' to have been appointed the new head coach of the Huddersfield Giants. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 03:43 Published 9 hours ago

Former Raiders head coach Tom Flores rates team's first half



13 Action News asked former Raiders head coach and Super Bowl champion Tom Flores to give the Raiders a grade for the first half of their inaugural season in Las Vegas. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 01:12 Published 6 days ago