Pfizer and BioNTech seek emergency vaccine approval
Thursday, 19 November 2020 ()
Pharmaceutical companies Pfizer and BioNTech are to seek emergency government approval for their coronavirus vaccine, as the US aims to begin administering doses by the end of the year.
Pharmaceutical companies Pfizer and BioNTech are to seek emergency government approval for their coronavirus vaccine, as the US aims to begin administering doses by the end of the year.
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources