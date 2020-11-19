Global  
 

Pfizer and BioNTech seek emergency vaccine approval

Belfast Telegraph Thursday, 19 November 2020 ()
Pharmaceutical companies Pfizer and BioNTech are to seek emergency government approval for their coronavirus vaccine, as the US aims to begin administering doses by the end of the year.
