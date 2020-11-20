Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Sunak considers new public sector pay cap to shore up public finances

Belfast Telegraph Friday, 20 November 2020 ()
Rishi Sunak is preparing to impose a pay cap on 5 million public sector workers as he seeks to rebuild the public finances, according to reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: NYC Schools Switching To All-Remote Learning

NYC Schools Switching To All-Remote Learning 03:04

 New York City public schools are now going all remote, starting Thursday. The mayor announced Wednesday that the city's seven-day average hit 3%, triggering the closure of the schools' buildings; CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Deadline For NYC Public School Students To Switch To Blended Learning Is Sunday [Video]

Deadline For NYC Public School Students To Switch To Blended Learning Is Sunday

An important deadline is fast approaching for some New York City public school students.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:22Published
NYC Teachers, Parents Concerned About Leaving Classroom Windows Open For COVID Safety As Winter Approaches [Video]

NYC Teachers, Parents Concerned About Leaving Classroom Windows Open For COVID Safety As Winter Approaches

A big change is coming for New York City schools after an unseasonably warm November. Classrooms have been comfortable with their windows open, but winter is right around the corner; CBS2's Hazel..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:07Published
Which state in the USA is the worst at wearing masks in public? [Video]

Which state in the USA is the worst at wearing masks in public?

A new poll of 100 people from each state asked respondents about their mask usage amid the COVID-19 pandemic and found some rather interesting data.According to the results, people from Wyoming and..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:11Published