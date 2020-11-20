High Court to rule on meaning of Coleen Rooney’s posts about Rebekah Vardy

Rebekah Vardy’s high-profile libel battle against 'Wagatha Christie' ColeenRooney is set for its first High Court hearing. Mrs Rooney, 34, accused MrsVardy in October last year of leaking stories about her private life to themedia, a claim denied by the wife of Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy.
Rebekah Vardy arrives for a training session at the National Ice Centre inNottingham as she prepares to take part in Dancing On Ice 2021, as the firstHigh Court hearing in Ms Vardy's high-profile libel..
Coleen Rooney and Rebekah Vardy could come face-to-face in court with their £1million libel case hearing scheduled for Thursday November 19. The WAGs have been preparing for the court case over recent..
Coleen Rooney "pointed the finger" at Rebekah Vardy as "the villain" who allegedly leaked stories about her private life to the media, the High Court has...