You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Ireland’s second nationwide lockdown comes into force



Ireland is facing the toughest set of restrictions for six weeks as it entersa second lockdown. The entire country moved to the highest level ofrestrictions under the Government’s five-tiered.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:53 Published on October 22, 2020 Covid-19 lockdown map: Greater Manchester to move into Tier 3



A look at the breakdown of which areas are in what tier of coronavirusrestrictions, and what that means. The Greater Manchester region will moveinto Tier 3 - the toughest restrictions - from October.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:40 Published on October 20, 2020