Situation in NI care homes 'beyond a crisis'

Belfast Telegraph Friday, 20 November 2020 ()
Situation in NI care homes 'beyond a crisis'Overstretched care home staff are putting incontinence pads on residents because they don't have time to take them to the toilet, it has been claimed.
News video: Care home testing scheme begins in England

Care home testing scheme begins in England 01:06

 A pilot scheme, using rapid-result Covid tests, is underway at 20 care homes across England. Families are now able to touch their loved ones for the first time since March. The test only takes 30 minutes and could be the solution to ending many months of separation. The Government hopes that families...

