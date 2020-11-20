Johnson defends Patel as report finds she broke ministerial code
Friday, 20 November 2020 ()
Boris Johnson has judged the ministerial code was not breached by Priti Patel amid allegations of bullying despite an inquiry into her conduct finding she had “not consistently met the high standards expected of her”.
