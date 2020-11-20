Global  
 

Johnson defends Patel as report finds she broke ministerial code

Belfast Telegraph Friday, 20 November 2020 ()
Boris Johnson has judged the ministerial code was not breached by Priti Patel amid allegations of bullying despite an inquiry into her conduct finding she had “not consistently met the high standards expected of her”.
