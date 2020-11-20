Johnson defends Patel as report finds she broke ministerial code

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Priti Patel 'bullying' report finds she broke ministerial code - sources A report into allegations that Home Secretary Priti Patel bullied staff has concluded she broke the ministerial code, sources have told Sky News.

Sky News 19 hours ago



PM finds Priti Patel did not break ministerial rules as author of inquiry report resigns Boris Johnson has ruled that Priti Patel did not breach the ministerial code following an inquiry into bullying accusations against her.

Sky News 3 hours ago



Boris Johnson defends bullying by Priti Patel as his ethics adviser resigns The Prime Minister claimed his Home Secretary ally had not breached the ministerial code on behaviour despite an independent report stating in black and white...

Daily Record 31 minutes ago



