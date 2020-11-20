Global  
 

Jeremy Kyle may have caused or contributed to death of TV show guest – coroner

Belfast Telegraph Friday, 20 November 2020 ()
TV presenter Jeremy Kyle “may have caused or contributed” to the death of programme guest Steve Dymond, who is suspected to have committed suicide after failing a lie detector test on the show, a pre-inquest review has heard.
