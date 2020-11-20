Scott Parker confident Aleksandar Mitrovic can bounce back from Serbia heartache
Friday, 20 November 2020 ()
Fulham boss Scott Parker maintains Serbia frontman Aleksandar Mitrovic will not be left dwelling long on what might have been after his penalty miss saw Scotland book their place at the Euro 2020 finals.
