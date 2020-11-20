Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Mean Girls’ Jonathan Bennett recreates the iconic Jingle Bell Rock routine on set of new Christmas movie

PinkNews Friday, 20 November 2020 ()
Mean Girls star Jonathan Bennett has already taught his co-stars in his new Hallmark gay Christmas film the “Jingle Bell Rock” dance, and we are here for it. Bennett, who played love interest Aaron Samuels in the iconic film, stars in Hallmark’s The Christmas House, set to air on 22 November. It marks the...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield - Published
News video: Mento Buru gives sneak peek of upcoming Christmas music

Mento Buru gives sneak peek of upcoming Christmas music 00:54

 Mento Buru announced an "East Bakersfield Christmas" will be released on November 25. They're releasing six Christmas songs to be enjoyed for the holidays. Other songs include 'Jingle Bell Rock', 'What Child is This', 'Feliz Navidad; and 'The Christmas Song'.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

'Happiest Season': Christmas Photos Clip [Video]

'Happiest Season': Christmas Photos Clip

Happiest Season: Christmas Photos Clip - Meeting your girlfriend's family for the first time can be tough. Planning to propose at her family's annual Christmas dinner - until you realize that they..

Credit: MyMovies STUDIO     Duration: 00:58Published
Owl rescued from New York Christmas tree returns to the wild [Video]

Owl rescued from New York Christmas tree returns to the wild

An owl that was rescued from the Rockefeller Centre Christmas tree has beenreleased back into the wild. The tiny Saw-whet owl was named Rockefeller –Rocky for short – after it was found by a worker..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:30Published
Hey Y'all - Christmas Tree Hunting with Grumpy [Video]

Hey Y'all - Christmas Tree Hunting with Grumpy

Ivy and Grumpy set out to find the perfect Christmas tree.

Credit: Southern Living     Duration: 10:52Published