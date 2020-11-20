Bob Dylan papers, including unpublished lyrics, sell for nearly 500,000 dollars
Friday, 20 November 2020 ()
A long-lost trove of Bob Dylan documents, including the singer-songwriter’s musings about anti-Semitism and unpublished song lyrics, has sold at auction for 495,000 US dollars (£367, 000).
A long-lost trove of Bob Dylan documents, including the singer-songwriter’s musings about anti-Semitism and unpublished song lyrics, has sold at auction for 495,000 US dollars (£367, 000).
|
|
You Might Like