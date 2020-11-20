Coronavirus: EFL clubs feel 'abandoned' after exclusion from emergency funding, says Coventry City CEO Dave Boddy
Friday, 20 November 2020 ()
BBC Local News: Coventry and Warwickshire -- Coventry chief executive Dave Boddy says EFL clubs feel "abandoned" by not being included in £300m of emergency funding by the government.
