Coronavirus: EFL clubs feel 'abandoned' after exclusion from emergency funding, says Coventry City CEO Dave Boddy Friday, 20 November 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

BBC Local News: Coventry and Warwickshire -- Coventry chief executive Dave Boddy says EFL clubs feel "abandoned" by not being included in £300m of emergency funding by the government. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

