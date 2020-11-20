‘Extraordinary, trailblazing and inspiring’ trans writer and historian Jan Morris has died, aged 94 Friday, 20 November 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

The trailblazing trans writer, journalist and historian Jan Morris has died, aged 94. Morris’ death was announced on Friday, 20 November, by her son Twm, who said: “This morning at 11.40am at Ysbyty Bryn Beryl, on the Llyn, the author and traveller Jan Morris began her greatest journey. She leaves behind on the... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

