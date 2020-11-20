Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

‘Extraordinary, trailblazing and inspiring’ trans writer and historian Jan Morris has died, aged 94

PinkNews Friday, 20 November 2020 ()
The trailblazing trans writer, journalist and historian Jan Morris has died, aged 94. Morris’ death was announced on Friday, 20 November, by her son Twm, who said: “This morning at 11.40am at Ysbyty Bryn Beryl, on the Llyn, the author and traveller Jan Morris began her greatest journey. She leaves behind on the...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like