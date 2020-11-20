‘Extraordinary, trailblazing and inspiring’ trans writer and historian Jan Morris has died, aged 94
Friday, 20 November 2020 ()
The trailblazing trans writer, journalist and historian Jan Morris has died, aged 94. Morris’ death was announced on Friday, 20 November, by her son Twm, who said: “This morning at 11.40am at Ysbyty Bryn Beryl, on the Llyn, the author and traveller Jan Morris began her greatest journey. She leaves behind on the...
The trailblazing trans writer, journalist and historian Jan Morris has died, aged 94. Morris’ death was announced on Friday, 20 November, by her son Twm, who said: “This morning at 11.40am at Ysbyty Bryn Beryl, on the Llyn, the author and traveller Jan Morris began her greatest journey. She leaves behind on the...
|
|
|
You Might Like