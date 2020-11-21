Death on eve of Brazil’s Black Consciousness Day sparks fury

euronews (in English) - Published 1 week ago Video Credit:- Published Protests erupt in Brazil after black man beaten to death by supermarket security 00:50 People protested in a Carrefour supermarket in Rio de Janeiro after the death of a Black man beaten by white security guards at another branch in Porto Alegre. The killing has sparked outrage on social networks and overshadowed Brazil's Black Consciousness Day, a holiday in several states.View on...