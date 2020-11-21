Death on eve of Brazil’s Black Consciousness Day sparks fury
Saturday, 21 November 2020 ()
A black man died after being beaten by supermarket security guards in the Brazilian city of Porto Alegre on the eve of Friday’s Black Consciousness Day observations, sparking outrage after videos of the incident circulated on social media.
