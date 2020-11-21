Global  
 

Death on eve of Brazil’s Black Consciousness Day sparks fury

Belfast Telegraph Saturday, 21 November 2020 ()
A black man died after being beaten by supermarket security guards in the Brazilian city of Porto Alegre on the eve of Friday’s Black Consciousness Day observations, sparking outrage after videos of the incident circulated on social media.
Video Credit: euronews (in English) - Published
News video: Protests erupt in Brazil after black man beaten to death by supermarket security

Protests erupt in Brazil after black man beaten to death by supermarket security 00:50

 People protested in a Carrefour supermarket in Rio de Janeiro after the death of a Black man beaten by white security guards at another branch in Porto Alegre. The killing has sparked outrage on social networks and overshadowed Brazil's Black Consciousness Day, a holiday in several states.View on...

