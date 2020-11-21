Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

The Crown should be praised for refusing to sugarcoat the IRA's abhorrent callousness

Belfast Telegraph Saturday, 21 November 2020 ()
The Crown should be praised for refusing to sugarcoat the IRA's abhorrent callousnessThe release of season four of The Crown has reignited the hoary old discussion of the responsibilities of drama when dealing with historical fact. Critics have pointed out that Lord Mountbatten never actually wrote a letter to Prince Charles to upbraid him for refusing to end his affair with Camilla, find a suitable bride and prepare for his destiny as king.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like