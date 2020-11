Said Benrahma will have to wait despite impressive impact at West Ham Saturday, 21 November 2020 ( 1 day ago )

West Ham boss David Moyes has told Said Benrahma he must wait for his full debut with the team in such pleasing form. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Moyes: Benrahma will be used at right time



West Ham manager David Moyes says new signing Said Benrahma is 'doing well' and that he will be brought into the side when the time is right for him. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 00:27 Published on October 23, 2020 Moyes hopeful over Benrahma deal



David Moyes says West Ham transfer target Said Benrahma has not failed his medical and the club remain hopeful over securing a deal for the Algeria winger. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 00:48 Published on October 16, 2020