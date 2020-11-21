Brendan Rodgers challenges Harvey Barnes to go from youngster to star player
Saturday, 21 November 2020 ()
Harvey Barnes has been told by Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers that regular goals and assists can take him from a promising performer to one of the best Premier League players.
