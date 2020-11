Long line of Thanksgiving panic buyers forms outside US supermarket



Long lines formed outside supermarkets across the USA this week as a new wave of stockpiling kicked in amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 00:31 Published 16 hours ago

Covid: Delhi vs New York comparison by CM Kejriwal amid 3rd wave #HTLS2020



As Delhi battles its third wave of Covid-19 infections, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal compared the national capital's response to more developed cities like New York. Speaking at the 18th edition of.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 07:46 Published 1 day ago