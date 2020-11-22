Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez defends Harry Styles’ Vogue cover saying it giver her ‘James Dean vibes’
Sunday, 22 November 2020 () Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez gave her blessing to Harry Styles’ Vogue cover-shoot, in which he wears a dress, after several right-wing commentators criticised him. The New York City congressperson, 31, waded into the debate after American political pundits Candace Owens and Ben Shapiro inflated a man wearing a piece of...
