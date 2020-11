Sunak says no return to austerity but hints at public sector pay freeze Sunday, 22 November 2020 ( 21 minutes ago )

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has suggested he could impose a public sector pay freeze in his spending review, but insisted the nation will not see a return to austerity next week. 👓 View full article

